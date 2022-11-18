Wrap someone in warmth and support this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The stigma surrounding mental health and suicide is slowing dropping in the United States, though some still feel isolated as they go through the process of getting help.

i understand— an organization dedicated to helping those who've found themselves on this journey to gain healing and strength— tell us it's important to find ways to feel connected with others, even in small ways.

Now through December 31st, i understand and Pine Rest Hospital are collecting blankets to help give comfort to those overcoming a mental health crisis.

The goal is to wrap them up in love and the comfort a cozy blanket can bring.

You can drop off soft, fluffy throw blankets to any one of the locations below. Donations will be delivered to Pine Rest on January 4th and you are encouraged to include a note of encouragement to help patients through their stay.

Grieving a loss to suicide is a tremendous undertaking. If you need help, reach out.

If you are in crisis, call/text 988. You are not alone.

Drop-off locations:

The Pink House

1470 Briarcliff

Grand Rapids 49546

Lucas Howard Group/Keller Williams Reality

4804 Cascade RD SE

Grand Rapids 49546

SCS

2922 Fuller Ave NE - Suite 206

Grand Rapids 49505

Sparta Baptist Church

38 S State St.

Sparta 49345

Head of the Pride

444 Bridge St.

Grand Rapids 49504