Worlds collide in Muskegon Community College's production of It's a Wonderful Life

Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 17, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College presents "It's a Wonderful Life"!

The MCC Theater will perform a live radio play— based on the holiday film.

The performance gives you an insider's look at what happens behind the scenes of a classic 1940s radio play. See how they created the sounds that brought the sights into the minds of families everywhere!

Tickets are available online— $15 for the public, $10 for MCC students and staff.

The play runs December 1st-3rd at 7:30 p.m., and on December 4th at 3 p.m.

