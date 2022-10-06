World Record attempt raising money for a happy Christmas

The Big Give is setting their sites on a record-breaking season— in more ways than one.

The 501(c)(3) organization is setting their sites on bringing Christmas to 1,000 children in need and to do it, they're inviting you to help break the Guinness World Record for most people doing jumping jacks at the same time.

All it will take is one minute of effort, but The Big Give needs 4,000 people to do it!

To celebrate, everyone who helps in the attempt is invited to a day of family-friendly fun including bounce houses, yard games, dunk tanks, food and drink— we're even hearing Santa might stop by!

The Big Give's World Record attempt happens Saturday, October 8th, at LMCU Ballpark. The event is free, though donations of any size will help them reach their $250,000 goal and provide Christmas gifts for kids around West Michigan.

Event Schedule:



9:45am | Gates open

11:00 am | GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Attempt for the most people doing jumping jacks simultaneously

11:15am | Optional 30-minute boot camp workout

30-minute boot camp workout 12:00 -2:00 pm - Family Fun!

Volunteers are still needed— anyone interested in helping out can email lynn.draigh@elitefitnessgroup.com.