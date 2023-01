Inflation rose 12.4% in 2022 and prices are expected to jump another 2.3-3.5% this year according to the USDA.

While grocery prices are expected to keep climbing, more and more families are facing food insecurity.

If you're feeling the pinch right now (and who's not?)— watch above. There may be a few things you can do to get the most out of your next trip to the grocery store.