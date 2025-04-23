Text provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, true. Women's Health:

Takeaway Tip: Going home and being with your partner and your people should be the easiest and safest part of your day. Know that you deserve to be happy, there are treatment options, and your tender and physical heart will thank you.

Perimenopause and menopause can be a very challenging phases in a woman's life. Changing hormones lead to symptoms that affect the quality of life for 80% of women. That includes the 10% of women who, unfortunately, leave the workforce in their early 50s directly due to the symptoms of menopause. Relationships can suffer too, but it's also an opportunity to make them stronger. The key is to communicate, be empathetic, and be nice.

Jane's Story:

She was 49 and periods were all over the place and heavy and she was not sleeping, sweaty, and crying for no reason. She could not concentrate at work and was yelling at her family. She hated it! Her friend said, “If I had known it was menopause, I probably would not be divorced now, I and my husband and I could have gotten help. Everything just spun out of control”. Jane wanted to better understand her health and know how to explain to her kids and husband what was going on. She went home and called a family meeting, chose an IUD for the periods, and started using 1-2 hormone patches a month for symptoms. Jane started sleeping again and was not irrational anymore. Her family became her ally, and they all committed to getting through this together and stronger than ever.

