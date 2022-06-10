GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nation is still trying to piece together everything we learned from the first public hearing of the January 6 Committee.

The nine-person panel says its investigation shows former President Donald Trump was at the center of a plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Thursday night they unveiled new video and had witness testimony.

In his opening remarks, Mississippi Democrat and committee Chairman Bennie Thompson declared the Capitol riot put America's constitutional democracy at risk and warned the world is watching for the response to the panel's year-long investigation.

Five people died during the storming of the Capitol, including a Capitol police officer and four rioters.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan to deliver an alternative report on the January 6 riot.

General Michael McDaniel, a law professor at Western Michigan University, join the FOX 17 Morning News team to help us make better sense of what happened at Friday night’s hearing and give us some insight into what’s to come over the next month.

Following the arrest of GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday, McDaniel says he expects to see more people charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Watch the video below for more key takeaways from the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack first primetime hearing.

WMU law professor discusses key takeaways for 1st public House committee meeting on US Capitol attacks

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube