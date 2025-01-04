WMTA shares ways to kick off your 2025

WEST MICHIGAN — With the holidays over, you may be looking for something to do during January. FOX 17 talked with the West Michigan Tourist Association to get an idea on some spots you would want to visit for winter fun:

Sip & Ski Bike Tours Grand Traverse Bike Tours is partnering with leelanau Peninsula's shady lane cellars for several tour dates at the historic Shady Lane Boutique Winery. Enjoy award-winning wine and a warm farm lunch from The Farm Club. Get tickets online for $98.00 for either January 19th or February 2nd here.

Wine About Winter on January 17th in Downtown Grand Haven, with an opportunity to explore the city with friends while sampling wines & local businesses. Admission is $5.00, and wine tasting tickets are on sale for $4.00 each. For more details, go to the Facebook Event page here.

Muskegon Luge Adventure Park is all about winter sports this time of the year, with snow shoeing across beautiful trails, skating on a 2-acre natural ice rink, and one of only four luge tracks in the United States. For more information, click here.

High Caliber Karting in Okemos offers High-speed go-kart racing, smashing and bashing in a rage room, axe throwing, and so much more! It's a great place to have a birthday or bachelor party! For more information on events, go to the website here.

The West Michigan Tourist Association has more events & activities listed at their website, wmta.org.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube