WMTA shares the best spots for your New Year's Eve celebration

WEST MICHIGAN — With only a few days left in 2024, you may be looking for a new spot to count down to midnight. FOX 17 talked with the West Michigan Tourist Association to get an idea on some spots you would want to finish the year at.

Boyne Mountain Resort

You don't need to know how to ski to enjoy New years at Boyne Mountain Resort. You can spend your time at the Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, check out the famous skybridge, and enjoy the 'Lights in the Sky' experience. There's a bunch of fun for kids, with a kid-friendly movie, and dinner with a family buffet. Closer to midnight, families can head out to enjoy the Torchlight Parade, and the Fireworks Extravaganza! If you're enjoying a Boyne New Year without children, check out the Stein Eriksen Restaurant with a special sit down New Year's Eve dinner and Adult New Year's party!

The Morris Estate

The Morris Estate in Niles is a New Year's Eve option for those who love upscale experiences with cozy beds, beautiful surroundings and enchanted evenings. Explore 650 acres with wooded trails and a covered bridge over the St. Joseph River. The Estate has suites in the main building, and cozy cabins in the woods, where you have options to include meals or not. The Morris Estate's culinary weekends go on throughout the winter.

The New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Ludington

The New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Ludington brings all the fun of Times Square on New Year's right to West Michigan. The annual celebration has everything you could hope for, with over 6,000 LED lights, music, fireworks and an outdoor beer garden. The celebration looks like a big block party, and has plenty of Ludington's quaint shops staying open until midnight.

South Haven's New Year's Eve Celebration

South Haven's New Year's Eve Celebration will be illuminated by huge LED screens and booming sound systems for people to dance the night away in the streets. You can enjoy some time glow skating on the ice rink, with trucks waiting to serve. Live music, fire dancers, red carpet photo ops and mechanical bull rides are only a few of the things you can expect to do on the holiday!

More West Michigan Fun

For more ideas for fun, family friendly things to do throughout West Michigan, you can always check out the West Michigan Tourist Association's Website.

