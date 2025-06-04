WMTA shares exciting summer trip ideas across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is getting warmer for the Summer, and you may be looking for something to do on your off day that's not too far from home. The West Michigan Tourist Association's Kathleen Schiefler shares some ideas as Father's Day approaches.

Downtown Holland will be filled with smile-worthy entertainment every Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 PM all summer long. Musicians, Artists, Magicians and Acrobats are performing as part of the city's Summer Street Performer Series. The lineup will change every week until August 14. To learn more, go to the Discover Holland website.

Marshall will be the place to stay Saturday, June 21 with the 20th Marshall Blues Festival. Enjoy live performances by The Jimmys Band, The Tweed Tones and more while enjoying some food and drinks offered by local vendors. The event is free for visitors, and more details can be found at the Marshall Blues Fest website.

Crystal Mountain is the perfect place to celebrate Father's Day, with special golfing rates up to 30% off at some points of the month. On June 15th, Dads will get 50% off admission to Crystal Mountains' Park at Water's Edge, as well as 50% off the Adventure Course and Climbing Wall. Find more offers for Father's Day at the Crystal Mountain website.

To take a look at other travel destinations across West Michigan, go to the WMTA website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube