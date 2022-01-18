Winter Olympics is the theme for the Ice, Wine, Beer and Blues Fest, set to return to downtown Marshall in February

Ice, wine, beer and blues

The Ice, Wine, Beer and Blues Fest is set to return to downtown Marshall on Friday February 4th and Saturday, February 5th with the theme “Winter Olympics”.

The festival is a Marshall favorite, featuring specialty wine and beer tastings on Friday night and a blues concert at The Franke Center for the Arts on Saturday.

Friday’s wine and beer tasting will take place at downtown business locations including the Mole Hole, the Green Scene, Living MI, Serendipity & the Brew Coffee Cafe, Pure Eden, State Street Pawfitters / Trailblazers, Handle & Hinge, and Eastend Studio & Gallery, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Ice carving will take place downtown from 5-8pm on Friday and on Saturday from 10am until completion. This year, the festival will again feature spectacular live ice carving by master sculptor John Merucci and his team.

The Franke Center for the Arts





“The Ice, Wine, Beer and Blues is one of Marshall’s great signature events,” said Jacob Gates, The Franke Center’s executive director. “When we last had this event in 2020, we had over 600 people participate, and we’re expecting a fun and successful event again this year. It’s always a good time!”

Individuals over 21 will be able to purchase a wristband at any location for $25 and receive 10 wine / beer tastings. This year, tickets can also be purchased in advance on TheFranke.org and exchanged for a wristband on the night of the event at Handle & Hinge, Living MI, or Eastend Studio.

At each location, participants will receive a 2oz pour of wine or beer and delicious appetizers from local restaurants. Unique pottery goblets made by Eastend Gallery artist Eric Strader will be available for an additional $15 each. Goblets will also be for sale beginning on Wednesday February 1st and Thursday February 2nd at Oerthers.

The festival caps off on Saturday evening when The Franke Center for the Arts will host a live blues concert featuring Matt Schofield. Starting at 6 p.m., local musical favorites The Fat Animals will open the night in the Downstage Club. At 8 p.m., headliner Matt Schofield will take the mainstage. A member of the British Blues Hall of Fame, Schofield is considered one of the top British blues guitarists of all time, alongside icons like Eric Clapton and Peter Green. His performance is part of the Franke Center Blues Series.

Festival sponsors include Eaton, Oaklawn Hospital, Grand River Brewery, Hemmingsen Drugstore, Southern Michigan Bank and Trust, Highpoint Bank, Choose Marshall, Calhoun County Visitors Bureau, Sandy Woods State Farm, Marshall Eye Care, Townsquare Media and FireKeepers Casino Hotel.

The Franke Center for the Arts’ programming is supported in part by funding from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Ice Wine Beer and Blues is a fundraiser benefiting the Franke Center for the Arts. Concert tickets can be purchased online ($28 Advance; $30 Door) or by calling the Franke Center for the Arts at 269-781-0001. For tickets and information visit TheFranke.org.

