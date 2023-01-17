Will you give in to Ditch Your Resolution Day?

Today is the day of year (according to those time and date calendars) when people typically falter and give up on their New Year's Resolution. But maybe it's time to double down on your commitment.

The FOX 17 Morning News guest this morning has tips on how to help your resolution evolve into habit.

Dr. James Forshee from Priority Health tells us it's about making small changes that slowly correct the ship, as it were.

Maybe you set your alarm for 5 minutes early this month if you're trying to be more organized. The extra time will help you slowly build a more manageable routine.

If you're looking to get healthy— try planning one healthy meal a day, then in a few weeks; tackle issues with a second meal and then your third will be a breeze in a few more weeks!

You can also try meditation to lower stress and reset your mind to focus on the goals ahead.

If career changes are your thing, talk to a career coach or reach out to a leader in the industry who might have some advice.

And if you're looking for more advice, Priority Health has a few suggestions here.