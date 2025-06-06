Watch Now
Wildfire smoke obscures view of Mackinac Bridge

mackinac bridge smoky
Mackinac Bridge Authority
mackinac bridge smoky
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The official Mackinac Bridge X account shared images of the effect Canadian wildfire smoke has on visibility, obscuring part of the view of the Mackinac Bridge Wednesday, June 4.

mackinac bridge 060625 6:30am
The Mackinac Bridge on Friday, June 6th

Conditions for visibility at the Mackinac Bridge are always changing, with the Mackinac Bridge Authority sharing several live images of the roadway every minute. To see the live images of the bridge, go to the Mackinac Bridge Authority website.

