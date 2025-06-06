Wildfire smoke obscures view of Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The official Mackinac Bridge X account shared images of the effect Canadian wildfire smoke has on visibility, obscuring part of the view of the Mackinac Bridge Wednesday, June 4.

Unfortunately, what you're seeing today is not fog surrounding the @mackinacbridge but smoke coming from the wildfires and our neighbors to the North. pic.twitter.com/SgTGP01O7s — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) June 4, 2025

Mackinac Bridge Authority The Mackinac Bridge on Friday, June 6th

Conditions for visibility at the Mackinac Bridge are always changing, with the Mackinac Bridge Authority sharing several live images of the roadway every minute. To see the live images of the bridge, go to the Mackinac Bridge Authority website.

