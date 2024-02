Chefs from Meijer shared recipes for your Super Bowl party snacking pleasure-- themed to the teams facing off!

Deconstructed avocado toast with sourdough bread, Kansas City BBQ chicken sliders, and "Bad Blood" Orange mocktails top their list.

For those of us still mourning the Lions falling out of contention; grab yourself some Michigan-themed favorites like Detroit-style pizza, Vernor's, Faygo —or any number of craft brews.