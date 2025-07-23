What you can do now to ease joint pain & mobility issues

WEST MICHIGAN — Joint pain and mobility issues can change your plans over the course of years, but many times, it can be avoidable or treatable. Hiking, kayaking, paddleboarding and more outdoor activities may become more of a difficulty for you, but addressing risk factors and changing your habits can help you continue doing outdoor activities.
Risk factors for joint pain/osteoarthritis:
- High body weight
- Sedentary lifestyle
- Injury
- Menopause or state of low estrogen (long term use of certain birth-control pills)
- Being female
How to prevent joint pain/osteoarthritis:
- Exercise-focus on strength training
- Bone health: calcium, vitamin D, estrogen if possible
- Injury prevention: stretching, mobility practice, warm-up
- Maintaining a healthy body weight
- Healthy relationship with food
Dr. Diana Bitner is the Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of True Women's Health, and she recommends talking to your healthcare provider about a plan that can get you back on track.
