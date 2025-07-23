What you can do now to ease joint pain & mobility issues

WEST MICHIGAN — Joint pain and mobility issues can change your plans over the course of years, but many times, it can be avoidable or treatable. Hiking, kayaking, paddleboarding and more outdoor activities may become more of a difficulty for you, but addressing risk factors and changing your habits can help you continue doing outdoor activities.

Risk factors for joint pain/osteoarthritis:



High body weight

Sedentary lifestyle

Injury

Menopause or state of low estrogen (long term use of certain birth-control pills)

Being female

How to prevent joint pain/osteoarthritis:



Exercise-focus on strength training

Bone health: calcium, vitamin D, estrogen if possible

Injury prevention: stretching, mobility practice, warm-up

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Healthy relationship with food

Dr. Diana Bitner is the Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of True Women's Health, and she recommends talking to your healthcare provider about a plan that can get you back on track.



