WEST MICHIGAN — Gut health is a central pillar in your overall well being, and can influence everything from your immune system, to digestion and to your mental health. A healthy gut is a thriving microbiome of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms that live in your digestive tract.

Dr. Celia Egan is the Director of Obesity Medicine and Metabolic Health with True Women's Health, and she says a balanced, nutrient rich diet can provide the essential building blocks of a healthy gut lining that can regulate inflammation and feed the beneficial microbes.

Fiber found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes are prebiotics that can fuel the good bacteria and maintain your intestinal barrier. Diets low in fiber and high in refined sugars can lead to dysbiosis, an imbalance of gut bacteria associated with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), obesitym and even mood disorders like anxiety and depression.

Micronutrients like Zinc, Vitamin D and Vitamin A can modulate the immune response in the gut and omega-3 fatty acids can reduce inflammation. A lake of these nutrients can impair gut barrier functions and immune regulation, increasing risks of "leaky gut" and systemic inflammation.

Fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut and kimchi are natural sources of probiotics that can help replenish the gut with beneficial strains. Meanwhile, polyphenols in foods like berries, green tea, dark chocolate and olive oil have antioxidant and antimicrobial effects that can positively influence gut flora.

Dr. Egan says diets rich in whole, minimally processed foods, fiber, probiotics and anti-inflammatory nutrients are vital for maintaining a resilient, balanced and functional gut. To learn more about wellness programs and women's health expertise go to truewomenshealth.com

