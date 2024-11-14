'We've been in a bull market for 2 years' How stocks, economy react to election

Stocks strong as companies report profits and the US economy has yet to fully react to election results and tariff promises, says 35 year Chicago market veteran, Alan Knuckman.

"We've been in a bull market for 2 years" Knuckman told FOX 17 live on air Thursday morning.

According to Knuckman, the stock market surge in the last week is an extension of the overall bull market that has seen the S&P up 25% last year and another 25% in 2024. This can easily be 2017 or 2021 all over again with more more market momentum.

Check out the interview above for the stock and investor practices Knuckman is watching closely.

