West Ottawa Public Schools responds to the need for assistance navigating FAFSA

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa High School is recognizing that applying for college is stressful and difficult on its own. Students who want to seek financial aid face additional applications.

To help support high school seniors and their families, West Ottawa High School is launching FAFSA Fridays to take place each Friday in the month of February.

FAFSA Fridays are designated for students and their parents to work on their FAFSA application with the help of advisors. This new program is set to benefit all students as, to date, less than half of students have filled out the application.

