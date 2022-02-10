Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

West Ottawa Public Schools responds to the need for assistance navigating FAFSA

items.[0].videoTitle
West Ottawa High School seniors and their families are receiving support while filling out their FAFSA form.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 07:58:21-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa High School is recognizing that applying for college is stressful and difficult on its own. Students who want to seek financial aid face additional applications.

To help support high school seniors and their families, West Ottawa High School is launching FAFSA Fridays to take place each Friday in the month of February.

FAFSA Fridays are designated for students and their parents to work on their FAFSA application with the help of advisors. This new program is set to benefit all students as, to date, less than half of students have filled out the application.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News