West Michigan woman bowls her way onto Team USA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For most of us, a strike means celebration.

But forBrianna Andrew, strikes are basically the standard— no celebration necessary.

“I’ve bowled multiple 300s,” Professional Bowler Brianna Andrew told FOX 17.

To catch you up, a '300' means you knocked down every pin on the first try for 10 straight frames. A perfect score.

“Usually people are cheering for the 300’s, —like, it's just a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, and yeah, pretty incredible feeling,” Brianna Andrew said.

On this day, Brianna and her Brunswick are making magic at Spectrum Lanes, her methodical mastery showing in each and every throw.

This is her home lane— where she shows up for a few hours almost every da,y preparing herself for her next pro tournament.

She’s been on the circuit now for a few years, but each tournament, each alley —each lane— provides its own unique challenges.

In bowling, there's oil patterns. so it's a learning strategy,” Brianna Andrew explained. “I'd say bowling is like 80% mental, and like 20% physical."

And that mental game proved to be crucial at a recent tournament.

“I had known going into selection and then calling the team that I was tied for the final spot,” Brianna Andrew said.

That final spot? To represent Team USA. For the USA trials, Brianna bowled 30 games— that's 300 frames and 3,000 total pins to hit.

“I broke the tiebreaker by five pins,” Andrew said.

Five pins, the slimmest of margins all so she could say this:

“I just made Team USA for bowling,” says Andrew— now a West Michigan bowler, competing on the world stage.

It's a feat she still has a hard time comprehending.

“To have the USA on our back is like a huge accomplishment for the whole year that I'm just totally in awe of,” Andrew told us.

While she's traveling on the pro tour, she’s also been getting her license to be a therapist. She’ll compete with Team USA at three matches around the United States, but also internationally in Hong Kong, Lima, and Peru.

