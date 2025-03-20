West Michigan sports bars brace for the madness of March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — March means madness for the college basketball world, and it also means sports bars across the country will be getting a little crazy, too.

Starting today (Thursday 03/20/25) with the first round of the Men's NCAA College Basketball Tournament, fans will be flocking to their favorite establishment to feast their eyes on a smorgasbord of games and have their fill of bar-foodie favorites.

Places like Big E's Sports Grill in Grand Rapids are ready for fans to pour into their locations, and they are not alone.

According to WalletHub.comthere is a 19% increase in beer sales during March Madness, a 19% increase in pizza orders, and a 23% increase in chicken wings ordered.

And —just like every action, there's an opposite reaction— as sports bars get busier, work productivity tends to slow down in March.

WalletHub estimates that corporate losses due to unproductive workers during March Madness total $17,000,000,000, and 25% of employees are willing to skip work to watch the games.

Call it Newton's Law of Work/Sports Balance; More mayhem excludes employee enthusiasm.

Where's your favorite place to watch and what's your best excuse for missing work this March?

