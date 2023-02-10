Watch Now
West Michigan spirits now available across the state

Posted at 6:32 AM, Feb 10, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It just got easier to get your favorite West Michigan spirits no matter where you are in the state – Long Road Distillers is putting 3 drinks into statewide distribution!

The award-winning distillery says the ready-to-drink beverages are were released on a limited basis here in West Michigan, but they were too popular.

“We regularly get calls and e-mails about our canned cocktails from people around the state who visited one of our locations or picked up a 4-pack at a West Michigan retailer,” said Kyle VanStrien, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road Distillers. “Up to this point, we’ve had to encourage them to take a road trip back to the area so they could stock up. Now, they’ll be able to grab our products closer to home!”

Polish Falcon, Lavender Lemonade, and Rosemary Gin Fizz are all available in stores, bars, and restaurants now.

Those 21 and up can find out where to get your own cans using the Spirit Finder on their website.

