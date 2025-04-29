WEST MICHIGAN MOVES: Tips to increase mobility and strength with Scott Hamilton Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Have you heard of the motto “When you rest, you rust?”

This spring, I’m teaming up with Scott Hamilton with Scott Hamilton Health to learn simple ways to get active this spring and summer, feel better about your body, and gain freedom through mobility.

“It's never too late to start building muscle,” Hamilton said.

“You can start growing those muscles even in your 60s, 70s, and 80s.”

Today’s tips revolve around the simple squat.

It’s a compound movement that, done right, can help your aesthetic and build important muscles to keep you going this summer.

If doing a simple squat seems daunting, Scott gave us two variations to try before you get to a bodyweight squat .

First, if you have an exercise band handy, start by sitting on a chair secured in its place.

With the band wrapped around your ankles, do simple step-outs, alternating between each leg.

Do ten reps per leg or as long as you need until you feel comfortable.

Once you are confident in your kickouts, you must graduate to the next exercise .

Using the same chair, you will attempt to stand without your hands .

Before you attempt, Scott says to make sure your feet are secure .

Again, the goal is to attempt ten in a row.

“We all want independence and freedom and mobility and to feel powerful, and starting with something as simple as this is all it takes,” Hamilton said.

Finally, after feeling strong enough in these pseudo squats, it’s time to graduate to the real deal..

Scott says the best way to attempt the proper squat is with your hands behind your head, trying to touch the seat without resting down on your chair.

Scott reminds us that there is no rush in getting to an actual squat, and form is most important when attempting these moves.

Scott says a great way to gain mobility and strength is by simply doing 10 squats a day for 30 days straight.

