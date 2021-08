GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now more than ever, children living in poverty face so many disadvantages. But together, we can put books in the hands of children in need.

That's why Scripps, our parent company, is kicking off the Give a Child a Book Campaign to raise money for West Michigan kids and ultimately give them access to books.

Savannah Fish spoke to West Michigan librarians about why early literacy is so important.

To make a donation, text WXMI to 345345 or click here.