West Michigan gas prices jump again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices once again hit record highs Tuesday morning.

The national price per gallon average is now hitting $4.50.

Just a month ago we were seeing gas prices below the $4 mark, even seeing $3.60 along West River Drive in Grand Rapids. Now experts fear we could hit $5 on average this summer.

GasBuddy came out with a map showing what counties are paying on average around Michigan. Kent, Barry and Eaton counties are the highest around West Michigan paying on average $4.56 to $4.60 a gallon. Newaygo County is seeing some of the lowest averages at $4.43 to $4.47 a gallon.

To give a little bit of perspective, we are paying an average of 48 cents more than last month and $1.43 more than what we were paying at this time last year.

So is there any relief in sight?

You might remember Governor Whitmer and other governors penned a letter to D.C pushing for a suspension of the federal gas tax until the end of the year to help bring down gas prices. That hasn’t happened yet. In April, President Biden announced plans to boost the production and sale of ethanol-blended gas to help slow the rise in gas prices. That also hasn’t gained traction just yet.

