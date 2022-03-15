West Michigan food bank helping those with increased food insecurity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heightened food prices are impacting everyone in West Michigan, especially those already experiencing food insecurity.

Feeding America West Michigan is working to address this and they know many others are looking for ways they too can be part of the solution.

If you have been questioning what you can do to help hunger in West Michigan, Feeding American West Michigan has options.

The first is by donating monetarily. Feeding America West Michigan can turn one dollar into 4 meals by using their already existing partnerships with suppliers. Funds are currently their biggest need.

If money is tight, but you have spare time, you can consider serving as a volunteer for the organization or one of its partners.

Lastly, spreading the word about Feeding America West Michigan using social media can produce surprisignly big results for the organization.

To donate, learn more about volunteering, and to link to social media pages for Feeding America West Michigan, you can visit their website here.

