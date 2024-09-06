West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards to benefit Tip Jar Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards (FAB) are coming to Grand Rapids, giving a nod to the Tip Jar Foundation—an organization formed out of the desire to help elevate those who elevate the customer service experience in West Michigan.

Tip Jar awards scholarships and supports training for servers, chefs, mixologists, and more looking to move up in the customer service/hospitality businesses.

““A Chef that knows how to perfectly prepare your favorite dish or a Mixologist that shows passion in presenting your favorite beverage is the foundation for a great evening out on the town.”—Tip Jar Foundation

The FAB Awards are now it their 3rd year honoring establishments and team members providing outstanding hospitality to our tourists and community.

