GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Salvation Army, like many charities around West Michigan, is facing a tough problem right now— there’s more need, but less giving.

Inflation is taking a big toll on the number of donations coming in.

FOX 17 spoke with Major Tim Meyer with the Kent County Salvation Army about concerns they have right now.

The requests for gifts and food this holiday season in Kent County is up 43%, and the waitlist for food and gifts continues to grow by the day.

Giving, however, is down— big time. Kent county is at 37% of its total fundraising goal of the year, a total of $1.7 million. They’d like to be at least 60% of the end-of-year goal.

West Michigan charities hurting as inflation slows giving

“When those gifts come in— when someone brings in gift cards, or that carload of toys, especially for the 9 to 11-year-olds, it is just such a wonderful thing to see,” says Major Meyer.

He noted they are also seeing fewer volunteers right now.

At Mel Trotter's headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids, we haven’t even gotten into the thick of our winter season and the ministry is already seeing near-record need right now.

“So, it was 575 people in one night a few weekends ago,” Beth Fisher, Mel Trotter Ministries Chief Advancement Officer told us. “And so, on a daily basis; almost 600 meals a day— and it's just continuing to rise.”

Combine the increase in need with the highest utility bills they’ve ever seen— plus a shortfall in money coming in— and Mel Trotter is hundreds of thousands of dollars short of meeting their end-of-year goal to continue operating.

“Without donations that come in, we truly could not do the work that we're doing,” Fisher tells us. “It is imperative that we hit our budget because, without it, something has to give.”

Mel Trotter doesn’t just give those without a roof over their heads a place to stay and a meal— the massive operation also works to prevent homelessness. Operational costs alone cost roughly 7.5 million dollars a year just to keep the lights and electricity on and staff paid.