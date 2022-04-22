Watch
West Grand Neighborhood Organization to host Community Cleanup

Group to cleanup westside for Earth Day
Posted at 8:11 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 08:11:58-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As many as 300 west side residents are expected to hit the streets and sidewalks tomorrow to help clean up around the area for Earth Day.

The West Grand Neighborhood Organization has been hosting the event since 2009 to help bring the community together to help give the neighborhood a springtime face lift.

Elliot Grandia is live at Bridge Street Market, the location of one of the cleanups, to preview Saturday's event.

For a full list of clean up locations, head to: Westside Community Cleanup Info — West Grand Neighborhood Organization

Morning News