WEEKEND HAPPENINGS: Spooky & safe fun in West Michigan Oct. 26-27

There's a lot to do in West Michigan this weekend, here's a look at some of the fun events!

END OF THE SEASON: It's the end of the season for Muskegon's Getty Drive-In, and per tradition, the local icon is going out with the 'SpooGetty'. There will be trunk-or-treating, a costume contest for best decorated car and costume, and a spooktacular movie paring on Giant Screen 1. For $6, check out the double feature of Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. There are some other scary double features like Smile 2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and more showing at the traditional rate. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., trunk-or-treating starts at 5:30 p.m., movies begin at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets and details.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: It's the season of Dia De Los Muertos and the celebrations start today. You can check out the Holland Museum Saturday afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m. for a special celebration in collaboration with Latin Americans United for Progress and Cultureworks. The afternoon will feature a free family program with music from Hector Estupian and Isela Alavarez, with dance performances by Ballet Folklorico De Mi Terra (Kalamazoo) and Ballet Folloric Sol Azteca (Holland). It's a free event - find more information here.

GRAND HAVEN FALL FESTIVAL: The Grand Haven Fall Festival is back Saturday with some spooky family fun. There will be trick-or-treating downtown and in Centertown from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, and two thrilling experiences as well: The Haunted Museum and The Elks Sensory Friendly Haunted House. The Tri-Cities Historical Museum will be open for crafts, games, candy and more from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Learn more about the Halloween traditions in the Victorian house. Plus, spooky legend in the area. The Elks Lodge has been transformed into a maze of haunted halls and creepy surprises, but the lights are on, and it's been designed to be inclusive for all. Find more information here.

ODDITIES AT OTTAWA: There's plenty of fun for the older crowd in Grand Rapids at Oddities at Ottawa. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. There are two stages, more than 20 DJs, beer tends, vendors, zombies aerialists, live painters, tarot cards, and more. Plus the Michigan - Michigan State game will be on a jumbotron starting at 7:30 p.m. The costume contest starts at 5 p.m. and there's more than $1,000 in prize money on the line. This is all happening between the Garage Bar and The Chicago Beef Joint on Ottawa Ave. There are both GA and VIP tickets available.

ORANGE ICE DAY: On Sunday, it's Orange Ice Day in Kalamazoo as the K-Wings take on the Cincinnati Cyclones. No other team does painted ice like the K-Wings, plus there's a costume contest with prizes and a Halloween post-game first fans skate of the season. Rentals are available for $5. Doors open at 2 p.m. and puck drops at 3 p.m. Find tickets here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube