Weekend Happenings: Oct. 21 & 22

There’s a lot of fall fun to be had in West Michigan this weekend!

‘Zoo Goes Boo’ at the John Ball Zoo

It’s the second weekend for ‘Zoo Goes Boo’ at the John Ball Zoo. This weekend and the next you can meet some well-known villans, go trick-or-treating, get up close with some of the zoo’s animals, get your face painted, and more.

The entire zoo is decked out with decorations, twisted treat stations, and more. Live entertainment includes musicians, jugglers and magic demonstrations.

Find more information here.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Pumpkin Party

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks has you covered if you’re still looking for a pumpkin to carve.

Saturday’s annual event is at the Friends of GR Parks offices, moved inside due to the rain. There will be fun activities and a free meal provided. You can pick out a free pumpkin to take home while supplies last.

The event is free, no registration needed.

Organizers do note: last year, they went through 100 free pumpkins in just thirty minutes.

The fun is from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Portage ‘Monster Mash’

Ready for a “graveyard smash”? Portage Parks and Recreation is hosting its “Monster Mash” at Roman Park Saturday, Oct. 21.

The family-friendly event features trick-or-treating, inflatables, pumpkin carving demonstrations and magic shows. 20 community vendors and a spooky forest hayride will also help you get in the Halloween spirit.

The Monster Mash ends at dusk with a drive-in style movie showing of “Hotel Transylvania”.

Anyone attending is encouraged to bring gently-used or new coats, hats, gloves or other winter apparel for donation to benefit the Portage Community Center.

The event runs from 3-7 p.m. Parking for the movie begins at 6 p.m. and is first come, first serve.

Find more information here.

MSP v. GRPD Hockey Game

Saturday, Oct. 21 Michigan State Police and the Grand Rapids Police Department will battle it out on the ice for a good cause.

The MSP v. GRPD Hockey Game is happening at Griff’s Ice House, puck drops at 5:30 p.m.

The event is in honor of MSP Trooper Tim O’Neil who passed away in a motorcycle crash while on duty in 2017.

The game is free to watch, but anyone attending is encouraged to bring a donation to benefit Kendall Lalone, a teenager from Shepard who is fighting cancer.

GRPL Friends of the Library Book Sale

It’s time for the Grand Rapids Public Library’s biggest book sale of the year.

The “Friends of the Library Book Sale” is happening Saturday, Oct. 21 form 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the annual fundraiser, shoppers can find books for fifty cents apiece, or 3 for a dollar.

It’s happening at the GRPL’s main location in downtown Grand Rapids on Library St.

