WEEKEND HAPPENINGS: Nov. 23 & 24

There's a lot to do in West Michigan this weekend!

Kalamazoo Kick-Off Classic

The precision and beauty of synchronized skating will be on full display as thousands of competitors glide into the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. We're talking about the Kalamazoo Kick-Off Classic. This competition brings more than 2,000 skaters representing nearly 150 teams from the Midwest and Canada to see who's best. There are many levels, from youth to seniors. Teams of eight to 20 skaters perform challenging formations and step sequences together. Two-day tickets are $30, single-day are $18, and kids 5 and younger are free. Parking is included. Find more information here.

La Sinfonia Navidena

It will be an afternoon of joy and music for the whole family at La Sinfonia Navidena at Godwin Heights High School. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season as the Grand Rapids Symphony spreads cheer through music and sing-a-longs. This concert starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday. It's free, but you do need a ticket.

Holland Kerstmarkt

The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt isn't the only game in West Michigan. The Holland Kerstmarkt opens this weekend with plenty to see, eat, buy or do. It's a European-style market filled with handmade holiday items, delicious food, artisan demonstrations, and more. Saturday is also Holland's Holiday Open House. Everyone is invited to stroll the streets, there will be special discounts, refreshments, giveaways, free gift wrapping and more. Plus, visit with Santa and his reindeer, enjoy strolling carolers, and roasted chestnuts. It runs from 5 - 8 p.m. Head to Downtown Holland's Facebook page for details.

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game

Sunday the Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Iowa Wild for the Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game. There will be a Brad "Dogg" Thompson Beard Chia Pet Giveaway, and of course, you can bring your pup! Enjoy $1 Pepsi drinks and $1 ice cream. Puck drops at 4 p.m. Head to griffinshockey.com for tickets.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube