WEEKEND HAPPENINGS: Nov. 16 & 17

If you're not spending the weekend out in the woods for the start of firearm deer season, there are a lot of fun things you and your family can get out and enjoy in West Michigan.

Cats: The Musical

Cats is one of the best-known musicals and it's now on stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Center for a month-long run. The Jellicle Cats are out for their annual ball and one by one they tell their stories to their wise leader, Old Deuteronomy. He must choose one of them to ascend to the Heaviside Layer. The tale is based on a book by T.S. Elliot and the music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Shows run through Dec. 15 and you can get your tickets here.

Amaze and Amuse Modern Day Magic Show

Prepare to laugh along with some of the best comedy magicians as another Amaze and Amuse Magic Show comes to the Wealthy Theatre Saturday night. Local magician Trino will be performing, alongside special guest mentalist Noah Sonie. It's a great date night or get-together with friends. Tickets are $30 and there are two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Find more information on tickets here.

Reptile & Exotic Animal Expo

If you love scaly things, then why not head down to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center for the latest Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo. The Expo is Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and will feature more than 20,000 sq. ft. of reptiles, exotic animals, and tropical birds. Find more details here.

Merchants & Makers

Merchants and Makers is taking over the Holland Civic Center on Saturday. More than 100 amazing makers and creatives will be there with unique, curated pieces. It's the perfect place to find something for everyone on your list from jewelry, to art, food, candles, stickers, and so much more. There will also be food and drinks available. The event runs from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and it's $3 for adults. Find more information here.

A Christmas Carol

It wouldn't be the holiday season without A Christmas Carol. This thrilling adaptation from the Muskegon Civic Theatre takes the stage at the Frauenthal Theatre. This unique production has just five actors bringing the characters to life with minimal props, relying instead on imagination and physicality. It follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he transforms from a miser to a man who embraces the spirit of Christmas. Shows are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The show runs through Dec. 1. Ticketsrange from $24-32.

