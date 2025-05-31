Weekend Events to kick off the month of June

Creating a Forest for Birds is a fun way to spend your Saturday at the Wege Foundation Natural Area this Saturday, May 31 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. In association with the American Bird Conservancy and the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, you can explore, learn about the Forestry for Michigan Birds Program and what you can do to make your surroundings more hospitable for local birds. You can meet up with organizers at the Wege Foundation's paved parking lot in Lowell. Event details and tickets can be found here.

The Mitten Vintage Market is happening Saturday May 31, with plenty of chances for you to find some treasure. From Noon to 6:00 PM at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids, guests can shop at over 80 curated vendors selling vintage clothes, decor and more. The event is free to visit if you just plan on browsing, and you can learn more about the event at the Grand Rapids city website.

The Annual Tulip Dig in Holland is happening this Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Following Tulip Time by a few weeks, the event lets guests bring their buckets and spades to fill with bulbs at Centennial Park, Window on the Waterfront and Windmill Island Gardens. It's $10 to fill a 5 gallon bucket with bulbs. The event is first come first serve, so plan to come early before they're all taken. To find out more about the Urban Canopy Project and an FAQ, go to cityofholland.com.

Acting Classes at Hackley Library in Muskegon offers people a low-key, introductory course Saturday, May 31 from 10:00 AM to Noon. The class goes over the basics of acting, introductory scene work and monologues, with gentle warm ups and theatre games. No experience is necessary, but registering is. You can find more details at hackleylibrary.org.

The Muskegon Astronomical Society's Star Party is happening Saturday starting at 8:45 PM to Midnight, offering visitors the chance to look at celestial objects through telescopes and learn about amateur astronomy. Members will guide guests through the cosmos with handouts to help everyone get set on their own space journey. The event could be canceled if it's too cloudy. To join the organization or to find out more about it, go to stargazing.net.

