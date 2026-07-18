Weekend Events to enjoy with family & friends

Battle Creek Living History Festival

This Saturday from 11:00 to 3:00 P.M., the Battle Creek Regional History Museum will be host to four local history groups teaming up for a free event showing off everything from Fort Custer military history to a fossil dig for the kids. There's a fire engine, a food truck and ice cream.

Motorcycle & Bicycle Community Day

In Muskegon, the community is invited to a free vintage motorcycle display from 11:00 to 4:00 A.M. Saturday. No registration is needed, but bike owners who want to show off their ride should email ahead because space is limited.

The Creston Garden Tour

Grand Rapids garden lovers can experience 13 gorgeous gardens across Creston from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Saturday. Tours are self-guided, so you can explore at your own pace. Kids 17 and up enter for free, tickets are online and can be purchased at 205 Carrier Street NE.

Comic Geek Out at The Grand Rapids Main Library

Comic fans are going to the Grand Rapids Main Library from noon to 5:00 P.M. Saturday. Expect cosplay meet-and-greets, acrade games, artist alley, and a Q&A with voice actor Damien Haas. There will be a live musical D&D adventure called "Ballads of Shorevania". Parking is free and is friendly for all ages.

Summer Connections at Garfield Park

The YWCA is inviting everyone out from 11:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday with a live DJ, free food, kids activities, and community resource tables. The event is free but you are asked to grab a ticket ahead of time to plan for food and activities.

The Macatawa Water Festival

Holland is making a splass at Kollen Park with over 20 community partners on hand with kayaking, water quality experiments, rain barrel building and more for all ages. The event benefits Project Clarity and the Macatawa Watershed Project, aimed at keeping Lake Macatawa clean and healthy. The event is free to attend.

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