Weekend Events offering fun for families starting up the summer break

Kingdom of Wonders Medieval Circus

This free family-friendly show is coming to the Ionia Fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday. The performances go from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. with free admission, but seating is limited and reservations are encouraged.

The Grand Adventure Kick-Off Party

Summer reading season kicks off in a big way Saturday at Grand Haven Central Park. From 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., families can enjoy live music, a bubble party, face painting, yard games, a bike obstacle course, crafts, free frozen custard and more. All activities are free.

The 75th Annual Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair

From 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, this event comes to Bronson Park with more than 140 artist showcases. Buy paintings, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, glass art and more. The free event features live entertainment, food trucks, art demonstrations and family activities.

National Trails Day at Ottawa County Parks

If you're looking for a way to give back while enjoying the outdoors, this volunteer event runs from noon to 3:00 P.M. at Ottawa Sands County Park. Participants can help remove invasive plants and learn more about local conservation efforts. The event is free and open to all ages.

My America: Langston Hughes on Democracy Book Signing

Author and historian Dr. Randal Jelks will be in Grand Rapids Saturday from 3:30 to 5:00 P.M., discussing and celebrating his new release. This literature features a conversation with poet and author Shonda Buchanan, including discussion of Langston Hughes' legacy, views on democracy, and his friendship with singer Nina Simone. Books will be available for purchase and signing. The event is presented by GRAAMA in collaboration with Schuler Books. RSVP is required.

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