Way of the Tea; heritage, tradition on display at ArtPrize Top 25 announcement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ArtPrize Top 25 Announcement is celebrating international heritage as the Chinese Association of Greater Kalamazoo will share a tea ceremony during the festivities.

Called Cha Tao, the tradition celebrates social equality, meditation, and connection with yourself and nature.

The meditative portion of the ceremony asks participants to appreciate the little things they have in life and turn away from negativity.

“Focus on today— now, and this moment,” organizers from the CAGK explained. “If you can give yourself even just 5 minutes a day totally empty the brain and just to feel the sense of your own body and feel the connection with nature you will feel relaxed and satisfied.”

All participants are treated equally, no matter any social or economic perceptions, and the precise practices within the ceremony are said to promote peace of mind and a starting point to form good habits in everyday life.

The 45-minute ceremony will start at 5 p.m. Friday, September 22 at the Art Prize Oasis, just north of I-196, and includes performances of traditional Chinese dance.

"We are incredibly honored and thrilled to be a part of this globally diverse event,” says Christopher Hodshire, Director of Public Relations at CAGK. “It provides a platform for our talented performers to showcase their artistry to the world while shining a light on Kalamazoo.”

This will be one of several Cha Tao performances at the Oasis, including Saturday, September 23, and a showcase in front of judges on Wednesday, September 27 where the public will be able to vote for their favorite.