Was it a tornado? Colon cleaning up damage as an investigation begins

COLON, Mich. — The National Weather Service has yet to say for sure, but the damage is widespread in Colon after severe storms rolled through Wednesday.

NWS Investigators say they are investigating indications that a tornado hit the area.

FOX 17/ Lauren Kummer Investigators will survey destruction to determine if a tornado hit the area July 12, 2023

Researchers will make that determination based on the pattern of the destruction. They're looking for a very chaotic path— fallen trees crisscrossing each other and debris strewn everywhere rather than in a straight line. Trees upturned from the storms will be the biggest indicators— the bigger the better as they tell a more clear story than small branches or trunks.

They'll use a compass to determine which way each tree was pushed and look for obvious signs of circular motion in the path from the ground and above.

Remember— tornadoes and microbursts can cause the same amount of damage, so the severity is not always the dead-giveaway some may think it is.

Microburst damage often looks laid or flattened out. Larger uprooted trees point in the same direction, or a fan shaped dirvergent pattern.

—National Weather Service, How the NWS determins Wind Damage and Tornadoes



All of the investigating will not only help the NWS understand what happened Wednesday night, but how to better prepare for it— including issuing advanced warnings— in the future.