War in Iran sends gas prices climbing toward $4 a gallon, analyst warns of more pain ahead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three weeks into the war in Iran, crude oil prices have climbed above $100 a barrel — the highest levels since the pandemic's peak — and the nationwide average for a gallon of unleaded gas is quickly approaching $4/a gallon.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan says it doesn't look like prices are not coming down anytime soon. President Donald Trump has said that the initial sting at the pump will be temporary.

AP Smoke rises from the building of Iran's state-run television after an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 16, 2025.

"Iran is the only country right now that is seeing vessels with their oil sail through the Strait of Hormuz. So Iran is learning, hey, if we threaten attacks on other ships, we can just start shipping more of our own oil at a much higher price," De Haan said.

When I sat down with De Haan, he explained that Iran knows its existence is being threatened. The country has been attacked, seen a regime change, and is now looking to exert maximum pressure back on the U.S. in retaliation — primarily through threats on the Strait of Hormuz — knowing the president is being pressured to keep gas prices manageable for the average American.

AP This image made from a video released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 by Asriran.com, shows smoke rising from Iran’s navy support ship Kharg in the Gulf of Oman. Kharg, the largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies reported. (Asriran.com via AP)

Three weeks in, an even bigger concern is the dollar or more jump in diesel prices across a majority of states.

"It's going to reignite inflation talks, because the price of diesel now is above $5 a gallon, and in almost half of the US states, the national average for the price of diesel is going to hit the $5 a gallon mark imminently," De Haan said.

"So farmers paying that in their fields, truckers paying that to bring the food to your grocery store, that is kind of the hidden tax that Americans are really going to start feeling again," De Haan said.

De Haan is now predicting higher prices to last through the summer, with West Michigan gas prices cycling between the low $3-a-gallon mark and the mid $3-a-gallon mark in the months ahead.

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The war in Iran is not the only factor driving steeper prices. The seasonal shift to a more expensive blend of gasoline is also contributing to the climb.

According to GasBuddy.com, here is where gas prices stand across West Michigan today:

Kent County: $3.57 per gallon

Muskegon County: $3.50 per gallon

Ottawa County: $3.52 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $3.55 per gallon

These prices reflect the most up-to-date averages for each county, so prices at individual stations may vary.

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With the current trend, analysts suggest it is better to fill up sooner rather than later, as prices do not appear poised to drop.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

