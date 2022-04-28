Walk for Good Food to kick off Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This spring, hundreds of West Michigan walkers will lace up to raise money to help feed the entire community.

It's a 45-year tradition where teams and individuals will walk and raise money for 11 nonprofit organizations. This year’s hybrid walk kicks off at Brigg’s Park on Sunday. Then walkers can walk and raise money until May 11.

FOX 17’s Elliot Grandia was there live Thursday morning for a preview of this year’s event.

To learn more about the event or how to donate, head to http://accessofwestmichigan.org/walk/

