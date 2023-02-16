Volunteers still needed: LEGO Mania returns to Northview High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting your LEGO fix while helping out a local band-- who could ask for more?

Northview High School Band Boosters are hosting their 6th annual LEGO Mania event, Saturday March 11.

All proceeds help kids fund everything from instruments to trips and uniforms— and everything in between!

You can sign up for the fun here.

Northview High School Bands are still looking for volunteers, too!

Competitions and other events happen in the Northview High School cafeteria throughout the day, with workshops at 10:30 a.m., a Q&A at 4 p.m., and the main events will be from 5-8 p.m.

General admission is $5— capped at $25 per family.