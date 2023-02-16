Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Volunteers still needed: LEGO Mania returns to Northview High School

Speed Building at LEGO Mania
Northview High School Band Boosters via Picasa
Speed Building at LEGO Mania
Posted at 7:23 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 07:23:08-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting your LEGO fix while helping out a local band-- who could ask for more?

Northview High School Band Boosters are hosting their 6th annual LEGO Mania event, Saturday March 11.

All proceeds help kids fund everything from instruments to trips and uniforms— and everything in between!

You can sign up for the fun here.

Northview High School Bands are still looking for volunteers, too!

Competitions and other events happen in the Northview High School cafeteria throughout the day, with workshops at 10:30 a.m., a Q&A at 4 p.m., and the main events will be from 5-8 p.m.

General admission is $5— capped at $25 per family.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather