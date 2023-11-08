Vitamins: verified or vetoed?

Balancing the micronutrients imperative to good bodily function can be a delicate dance FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner has some advice on how vitamins can help you master it.

Here’s the big three when it comes to supplements:

Vitamin D

Needed for bone health, immune function, mental health and clarity, and cardiovascular health, adding this multi-purpose supplement during colder months especially can be the difference between a healthy or a miserable winter—let’s face it, the amount of sunshine needed to create this in the body just isn’t happening for Michigan women in the next few months.

Recommended Daily Intake for adults and children over 4 years old: 20 Micrograms (mcg)³

Recommended Daily Intake for pregnant women: 15 Micrograms (mcg)³

Calcium

Your diet can be the best source of this mineral. Grab yourself some leafy greens, dairy, beans/legumes, and almonds to keep your bones strong as you age! (And if healthy bones are your jam— make sure not to skimp on the strength training!)

Recommended Daily Intake for adults and children over 4 years old and pregnant women: 1,300 Milligrams (mg)

Multi-Vitamin

When taken with food, these can help with thyroid function, gut health, energy, metabolism, immune and brain function, as well as muscle health. Dr. Bitner says most brands will get you the right amounts.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

Keep it simple – and talk to your doctor. Vitamin D, Calcium, and a Multivitamin are just what the TV News Doctor ordered. If you’re not seeing results, check with your primary care giver to see if there are any specific supplements you could add to improve your health.