Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Vintage treasure hunters rejoice: the season of picking and makers fairs kicks off!

Farmgirl Flea Market gets a jump on the season with their Spring Flea Market
Farmgirl Flea Market
Farmgirl Flea Market
Farmgirl Flea Market
Posted at 5:29 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 05:29:42-04

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Spring Farmgirl Flea Market is upon us!

Farmgirl Flea Market

Running Friday, May 19, from 4-8 p.m. and again Saturday, May 20 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds, you’ll find everything you need for your home from antiques and gently used items to arts & crafts and other offerings from vendors.

Farmgirl Flea Market

Tickets are available at the gate for just $15 for both days or $5 for Saturday. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Farmgirl Flea Market

Farmgirl Flea Market holds events in the fall and at Christmastime if you miss the spring sales!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great_Lakes_WX_960x720.png

Weather