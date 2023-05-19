Vintage treasure hunters rejoice: the season of picking and makers fairs kicks off!

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Spring Farmgirl Flea Market is upon us!

Running Friday, May 19, from 4-8 p.m. and again Saturday, May 20 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds, you’ll find everything you need for your home from antiques and gently used items to arts & crafts and other offerings from vendors.

Tickets are available at the gate for just $15 for both days or $5 for Saturday. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Farmgirl Flea Market holds events in the fall and at Christmastime if you miss the spring sales!