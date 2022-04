HOWARD CITY, Mich. — The laughs are coming to Montcalm County this weekend. Vince Carone will perform his stand-up routine at Howard City Lanes Saturday night starting at 8 p.m.

“I know I’m not perfect," says Carone of his act, "but I like to make sure others know that they aren’t either!”

Tickets are available online starting at $12 for general admission, with VIPs paying $17. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.

