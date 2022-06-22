GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What started out as an extra pandemic learning activity has now become a full-time summer learning program.

The Van Andel Institute is bringing back its Keep Curiosity Alive! program for students looking to learn more this summer.

The initiative serves as an engaging STEM resource to help students remain inquisitive and active over the summer break.

The program is composed of 60 unique activities that foster student curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking through inquiry-based projects and a variety of remote learning resources.

The program is free to use for any teacher or parent.

Some of the fun activities featured this summer include the DIY sprinkler, the moldy bread experiment and wine cork rafts engineering project.

