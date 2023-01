GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cowboys converge on downtown Grand Rapids for PBR Bull Riding.

Check out our interview above with Keith Hall, bull rider from Georgia. The 28 year-old started practicing at just 15! Through hard work and connections, he was able to join the rodeo team at Three Rivers Community College, eventually debuting for PBR in 2015.

Andre Silva Keith Hall attempts to ride Old Time Religion of Lucas Manning Bucking Bulls during the Round 3 of the PBR Challenger Series event in Ocean City, MD. Photo by Andre Silva

Two days of "The Toughest Sport on Dirt" brings a unique spectacle of skill starts January 27th at Van Andel Arena. Tickets are still available.