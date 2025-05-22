USE BOTH LANES: understanding how the 'zipper merge' can cut down on traffic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Michigan gears up for a busy Memorial Day weekend, officials reminding drivers of the use of the “zipper merge” to help manage traffic flow through construction zones. With an estimated 1.3 million people expected to travel over 50 miles from home, the state is preparing for a significant increase in vehicles on the road.

The “zipper merge” allows both lanes of traffic to remain open until reaching the merge point, where drivers alternate using the lanes. Lieutenant Michelle Robinson of the Michigan State Police emphasizes that this method can help reduce overall congestion.

“The most effective way to get the traffic through as quickly as possible is to maintain both lanes up until that portion of the roadway is actually merging, and then you alternate vehicles,” she says.

In Ionia County, construction on a stretch of I-96 is one of the areas where drivers will be encouraged to adopt this technique. While many state-sponsored projects are eliminating lane closures for the holiday weekend, some will remain in place. John Richard, a representative from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), notes that using the zipper merge can help mitigate backups. “If you’ve got 1,000 cars in one lane versus 500 in two lanes, the backups aren’t going to be as far back,” Richard explained.

However, not all drivers are on board with the zipper merge, with some expressing concerns that it fails to eliminate traffic delays. A common issue arises when drivers refuse to let others merge, causing them to block open lanes. Robinson warns that such behavior can create dangerous driving conditions. “We find that individuals feel like someone is cutting in front of them, and so they'll block that left lane of travel,” she said.

Blocking lanes is illegal and can lead to increased hazards, including road rage. In response to unsafe driving behaviors, the Michigan State Police have increased patrols, utilizing unmarked vehicles to monitor compliance with traffic laws.

Officials continue to urge drivers to be courteous and patient with one another on the roads. “We encourage the motoring public to be kind to one another, be patient, be respectful of one another,” Robinson added.

As millions of motorists hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, practicing the zipper merge could help everyone reach their destinations safely and efficiently.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

