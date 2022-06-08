Urban Alliance Kalamazoo hosting youth camps focusing on breaking cycle of gun violence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This summer, Urban Alliance Kalamazoo will host a series of youth camps.

The goal is to have conversations about gun use and work toward breaking the cycle of gun violence.

Known as Life Camp, the events will be offered once a month in June, July and August.

The events are open to kids ages 11-16.

Life Camp attendees will take part in discussions and activities designed to assist youth in avoiding gun violence cycles and differentiate between acceptable and unacceptable gun uses. The camp centers around the “Hands are Meant to Heal, Not Kill” theme and helping show kids the path away from gun violence.

“Our goal is to educate, empower, and equip Life Camp attendees with the tools and resources needed to step outside the cycles of gun violence within Kalamazoo,” said Urban Alliance Outreach Manager James Harris. “In addition to helping local youth avoid gun violence, we also want to help them become advocates against gun violence.”

Life Camps will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on:

• Tuesday, June 14, at Trenches Community Church, 1003 Gayle Avenue.

• Monday, July 11, at Tree of Life School, 2001 Cameron Street.

• Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Frederick Douglass Community Association, 1000 W. Patterson Street.

The free camps include breakfast, lunch, and all needed materials and equipment.

For more information or to register, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube