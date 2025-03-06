Update: Kalamazoo shooting deemed accidental

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The shooting that left one child hospitalized and another in custody has been rule 'accidental', says the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

It happened Wednesday night around 7:15 p.m. on Clinton Ave near Bank St.

KDPS updated their social media post on the incident reminding all gun owners to lock their firearms up in accordance with Michigan's Secure Storage law that went into effect last year.

The child who was shot was last reported to be stable at a nearby hospital.

