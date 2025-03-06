Watch Now
Child hurt, juvenile in custody for Kalamazoo shooting

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A child is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Clinton Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

KDPS says the suspect, another juvenile, was arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation. The scene is still being processed at time of writing, so there may be increased police presence in the short term.

