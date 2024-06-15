Upcoming June events with the West Michigan Tourists Association

The West Michigan Tourist Association is highlighting some upcoming events in Michigan!

Lest We Forget, 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Battle of Normandy

June 22, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. & June 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

'Lest We Forget' is an organization that helps preserve the service and sacrifice of those who have serviced our country in wars and other conflicts.

Saturday, June 22 at 9 a.m. they will host a live reenactment of the WWII battle with the Germans at Tiscornia Beach, St. Joseph. At 1 p.m. is a reenactment of the battle with the Japanese. The SW MI Regional Airport will host an event with military regalia, plane and train rides, a climbing wall, food trucks and more. A shuttle is available to bring people to and from the beach.

Art & Antique Show

June 16, 12 - 6 p.m.

Crane's Pie Pantry & Winery in Fennville is hosting an Art & Antique show. It features jewelry, art, paintings, antiques and items for gardens. There will also be artisan food options. Major's Car Show is also happening in the parking lot.

Lakeshore Art Festival

June 29 & 30, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Downtown Muskegon hosts it's annual Lakeshore Art Festival June later this month. It features more than 250 juried fine art and specialty exhibitors spread out over eight city blocks. That's along with street performances, interactive stations in the Children's Lane, and many food options.