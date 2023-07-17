Upcoming Family Frolic offers platform to start important conversations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family Promise of West Michigan is hosting their 6th annual Family Frolic at the Museum— an event aimed at opening up conversations about family homelessness in our community.

Sunday, July 23, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum will be home to an age-appropriate platform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.— allowing families to “choose their own adventure” through exhibits at their own pace.

Family Promise of West Michigan

The evening will include giveaways, a scavenger hunt, games, and more!

You must RSVP to attend.Adult tickets (18+) are $18, while children get in free.

Family Promise of West Michigan is still accepting sponsors for this event. If you're interested in helping out, click here.